Sam Bennett News: Nets power-play tally Thursday

Bennett scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Bennett has five goals and three assists over eight contests since the Olympics. The 29-year-old has earned half of those eight points on the power play as he continues to be heavily involved in the Panthers' offense. Bennett has reached the 50-point mark for the second year in a row, standing at 24 goals, 26 helpers, 13 power-play points, 170 shots on net, 109 hits and 74 PIM through 65 appearances.