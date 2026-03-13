Sam Bennett News: Nets power-play tally Thursday
Bennett scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Bennett has five goals and three assists over eight contests since the Olympics. The 29-year-old has earned half of those eight points on the power play as he continues to be heavily involved in the Panthers' offense. Bennett has reached the 50-point mark for the second year in a row, standing at 24 goals, 26 helpers, 13 power-play points, 170 shots on net, 109 hits and 74 PIM through 65 appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Bennett See More