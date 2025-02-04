Sam Bennett News: Notches two points
Bennett tallied a goal, an assist, a minus-1 rating and six shots during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Bennett helped get the Panthers to within a goal in the third period before the Capitals salted the game with a couple of empty-net tallies. The 28-year-old has been running cold since the calendar rolled into 2025, with just four goals and six points in his last 17 games.
