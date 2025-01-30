Sam Bennett News: Opens scoring Wednesday

Bennett scored a goal on eight shots, added six hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Bennett has three goals over his last five appearances. The 28-year-old Bennett also has 25 shots in that span, a massive uptick compared to his average of just over three shots per game this season. Overall, the center is at 16 tallies, 15 helpers, 157 shots on net, 109 hits, 55 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 50 outings.