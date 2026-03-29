Sam Bennett News: Out of lineup Sunday

Bennett (personal) will miss Sunday's game against the Rangers, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

It will be a second straight missed game and third all year for Bennett as he wasn't in line rushes ahead of Sunday's battle with the Rangers. The 29-year-old has 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 70 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday when the Panthers return home to take on the Senators.