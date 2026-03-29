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Sam Bennett News: Out of lineup Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Bennett (personal) will miss Sunday's game against the Rangers, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

It will be a second straight missed game and third all year for Bennett as he wasn't in line rushes ahead of Sunday's battle with the Rangers. The 29-year-old has 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 70 games on the season. His next chance at a return will be Tuesday when the Panthers return home to take on the Senators.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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