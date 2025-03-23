Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett headshot

Sam Bennett News: Posts multi-point outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Bennett scored a goal, dished an assist, had four shots on goal and put out three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Bennett lit the lamp for Florida's opening goal before assisting Seth Jones' goal later in the first period. The 28-year-old Bennett is up to 23 goals, 24 assists, 220 shots on net and 141 hits in 68 appearances this season. Saturday's multi-point effort helped the center snap a two-game scoreless skid. However, Bennett has been highly efficient offensively with 10 points in his last 10 appearances. He is just two points away from tying his career high in points of 49 from the 2021 campaign. With his large usage on the power play and recent momentum offensively, Bennett is a great play in all formats in the fantasy playoffs.

