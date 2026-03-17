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Sam Bennett News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 1:44pm

Bennett (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Panthers play-by-play announcer Steve Goldstein.

After sitting out Sunday's 6-2 loss to Seattle, Bennett should occupy a top-six role against the Canucks on Tuesday. He has registered 24 goals, 50 points, 170 shots on net and 109 hits across 65 appearances this season. With Bennet and Nolan Foote set to play, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen will be scratches against Vancouver on Tuesday.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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