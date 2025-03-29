Sam Bennett News: Scores two goals
Bennett scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over Utah.
Bennett broke the deadlock for the Panthers at the 2:28 mark of the second period in the power play, and he'd close things out with a backhander in the final minute of overtime. This two-goal tally lifts Bennett to 25 goals on the season, with six of those coming in the month of March. Bennett has been a consistent producer for the Panthers of late and has recorded 12 points across 12 games in the current month.
