Sam Bennett News: Sparks third-period comeback

Bennett scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Bennett had the first of three goals in a span of 4:32 for the Panthers in the middle of the third period. That was enough to help them salvage a standings point. This was Bennett's fourth straight game with a goal and fifth in a row with a point. He's up to 13 tallies, 11 helpers, 77 shots on net, 53 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating while filling the second-line center role in a strong offense.