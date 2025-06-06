Sam Bennett News: Stays hot on power play

Bennett scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bennett cashed in on an early power play, scoring 2:07 into the game. The 28-year-old has racked up four goals and an assist over his last three contests. He's now at 13 goals, including an all-time record 12 on the road in a single postseason. He's added six helpers, 58 shots on net, 91 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 19 playoff outings.