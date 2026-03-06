Sam Bennett News: Tallies on power play in loss

Bennett scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bennett has four goals and two assists over five games since the Olympics. His personal uptick in offense hasn't helped the Panthers that much -- they've won just once in that span. For the season, Bennett is at 23 goals, 48 points (12 on the power play), 163 shots on net, 107 hits and 72 PIM over 62 appearances. He's likely to set career highs in most scoring categories.