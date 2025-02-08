Fantasy Hockey
Sam Bennett News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Bennett scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

He gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead near the end of the second period with a one-timer from the right dot off a feed from Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett is on a modest three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists) with 13 shots. Bennett is shooting at a career rate this season, and he's on pace to match his career-best 173 hits, which he set last season. He'll help in multi-category formats.

