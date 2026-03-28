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Sam Bennett News: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:40am

Bennett (personal) won't play against the Islanders on Saturday, according to Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Bennett will miss at least one game, but it's unclear if he will be ready to play against the Rangers on Sunday. He has produced 25 goals, 54 points, 180 shots on net, 112 hits and 76 PIM across 70 appearances this campaign. After being recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, Jack Studnicka could replace Bennett in the lineup against the Islanders.

Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers
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