Sam Carrick Injury: Game 1 status uncertain
Carrick (arm) hasn't been ruled out for Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Wednesday after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters he "could be a possibility," Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.
Carrick was previously ruled out for the second-round series before being upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Game 1. At this point, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Sabres take the ice for warm-ups to determine Carrick's availability.
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