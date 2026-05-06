Sam Carrick Injury: Game 1 status uncertain

Carrick (arm) hasn't been ruled out for Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Wednesday after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters he "could be a possibility," Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

Carrick was previously ruled out for the second-round series before being upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Game 1. At this point, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Sabres take the ice for warm-ups to determine Carrick's availability.