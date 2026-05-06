Sam Carrick headshot

Sam Carrick Injury: Not returning Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Carrick (arm) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play Wednesday in Game 1 versus the Canadiens, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Carrick was upgraded to day-to-day after participating in practice Tuesday. Considering he was previously expected to miss the whole second round, this is a great sign of progress, but there's no firm date set for his return. His next chance to play is Friday in Game 2.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Carrick See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Carrick See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
NHL
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 50
Author Image
Jan Levine
29 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
58 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
59 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
216 days ago