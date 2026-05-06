Sam Carrick Injury: Not returning Wednesday

Carrick (arm) is not on the ice for warmups and won't play Wednesday in Game 1 versus the Canadiens, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Carrick was upgraded to day-to-day after participating in practice Tuesday. Considering he was previously expected to miss the whole second round, this is a great sign of progress, but there's no firm date set for his return. His next chance to play is Friday in Game 2.