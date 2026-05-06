Sam Carrick Injury: Possible for Wednesday
Carrick (arm) is a possibility for Game 1 against Montreal on Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.
Carrick skated as an extra during Tuesday's practice, but he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's second-round opener. He was previously not expected to play in Round 2 of the postseason before being upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Game 1. At this point, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Sabres take the ice for pregame warmups to determine Carrick's availability.
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