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Sam Carrick Injury: Possible for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:08am

Carrick (arm) is a possibility for Game 1 against Montreal on Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of ESPN reports.

Carrick skated as an extra during Tuesday's practice, but he hasn't been ruled out for Wednesday's second-round opener. He was previously not expected to play in Round 2 of the postseason before being upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Game 1. At this point, fantasy managers will likely have to wait until the Sabres take the ice for pregame warmups to determine Carrick's availability.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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