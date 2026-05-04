Sam Carrick headshot

Sam Carrick Injury: Set to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 10:41am

Carrick (arm) is apparently further ahead of schedule than anticipated and is expected to rejoin practice Tuesday. Head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "(He's) going to see our doctors today and thinks he's further along than maybe I portrayed yesterday. So, with good news, he could join our team back in practice tomorrow, which is great news. That would put him a little bit ahead of schedule."

While this news doesn't guarantee Carrick will be ready to play for Game 1 against the Canadiens on Wednesday, it certainly doesn't seem like he'll miss the entire second round as previously reported. Even once given the all-clear, Carrick figures to slot into a fourth-line role where he is unlikely to offer much fantasy value outside of hits and PIM.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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