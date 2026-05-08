Sam Carrick Injury: Sitting out Game 2
Carrick (arm) will not be in the lineup versus the Canadiens for Game 2 on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
According to head coach Lindy Ruff, if the Sabres absolutely needed Carrick for a Game 7, the 34-year-old center could be an option. With the team up 1-0 in the series, it seems it will give the Ontario native an extra few days off. Given the update, fantasy managers could probably plan to see Carrick in the lineup for Game 3 on Sunday. Whenever he returns to action, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.
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