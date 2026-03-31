Sam Carrick headshot

Sam Carrick Injury: Sustains left arm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Carrick (arm) will be evaluated after sustaining the injury in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Lenzi adds that Carrick's teammates didn't seem all that positive regarding the center's injury. Until Carrick's injury evaluation is complete, there won't be a timeline for his return. Tyson Kozak or Josh Dunne would be the logical options to enter the lineup if Carrick is forced to miss time.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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