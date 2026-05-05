Sam Carrick Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day
Carrick (arm) is day-to-day after participating in Tuesday's practice, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Carrick has been out since March 31 after getting injured against the Islanders, and he was initially not expected to be an option for Round 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, he could be available to return at some point during Buffalo's second-round series versus Montreal. He had nine goals, 16 points, 75 shots on net and 106 hits across 73 appearances between the Sabres and Rangers during the 2025-26 regular season. Once Carrick receives the green light to play, he could replace Tyson Kozak on the fourth line.
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