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Sam Carrick Injury: Will miss first-round series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Carrick (arm) is not expected to be back in time to play in Buffalo's first-round series versus Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Carrick had already been ruled out for some of the postseason, but this latest update seems to decrease his availability even if Buffalo advances. In 13 games with the Sabres this year, the veteran center has notched five goals and one helper. In his stead, Josh Dunne could continue to see bottom-six minutes.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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