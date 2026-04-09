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Sam Carrick Injury: Will miss start of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Carrick (arm) won't be ready for the start of the postseason, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.

Carrick is still considered week-to-week. The 34-year-old will fill a fourth-line role once he's healthy again, but it's unclear when that will happen, as the Sabres haven't provided a firm timeline for his return.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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