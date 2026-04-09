Sam Carrick Injury: Will miss start of playoffs
Carrick (arm) won't be ready for the start of the postseason, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Thursday.
Carrick is still considered week-to-week. The 34-year-old will fill a fourth-line role once he's healthy again, but it's unclear when that will happen, as the Sabres haven't provided a firm timeline for his return.
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