Sam Carrick headshot

Sam Carrick News: Available for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 9:54am

Carrick (arm) will be an option for Game 3 against Montreal on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Carrick could replace Tyson Kozak, who skipped Saturday's practice for maintenance, in Sunday's lineup versus the Canadiens. The 34-year-old Carrick hasn't played since March 31 against the Islanders because of a left arm injury. He had nine goals, 16 points, 75 shots on net and 106 hits across 73 appearances between the Sabres and Rangers during the 2025-26 regular season.

Sam Carrick
Buffalo Sabres
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