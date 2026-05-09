Sam Carrick News: Available for Game 3
Carrick (arm) will be an option for Game 3 against Montreal on Sunday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Carrick could replace Tyson Kozak, who skipped Saturday's practice for maintenance, in Sunday's lineup versus the Canadiens. The 34-year-old Carrick hasn't played since March 31 against the Islanders because of a left arm injury. He had nine goals, 16 points, 75 shots on net and 106 hits across 73 appearances between the Sabres and Rangers during the 2025-26 regular season.
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