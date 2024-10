Carrick notched an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Carrick got on the scoresheet for the first time since he scored Opening Night. The 32-year-old center has provided two points, nine shots, two hits, two blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-4 rating. He's a lock for the lineup in a fourth-line role, but it's not an assignment that's likely to lead to much offense.