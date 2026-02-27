Sam Carrick News: Finds twine Thursday
Carrick scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Carrick scored midway through the first period and fought Garnet Hathaway later in the frame after the Flyer winger's hit on Brennan Othmann. Carrick snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. The gritty center has earned 10 points, 57 shots on net, 82 hits, 53 PIM and 29 blocked shots across 58 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.
