Sam Carrick News: Goal, fight in win

Carrick scored a goal, added two hits and logged five PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Carrick made his biggest impacts in the second period, scoring to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 before dropping the mitts with Brandon Duhaime a few minutes later. The 33-year-old Carrick has a goal and two assists during his current three-game point streak, which has come from a bottom-six role. He's at 18 points -- one off his career high -- while adding 61 shots on net, 112 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 62 appearances this season.