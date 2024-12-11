Sam Carrick News: Helpers in consecutive contests
Carrick notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Carrick has a helper in back-to-back contests for the first time this season, a quick turnaround compared to the 11-game drought that preceded this improved stretch. The 32-year-old is up to six points, 24 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 28 appearances. He won't put up much for offense, but Carrick's role on the fourth line is stable.
