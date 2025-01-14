Sam Carrick News: In on both goals Tuesday

Carrick scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick capitalized on a turnover to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period and then fed Adam Edstrom for the go-ahead tally midway through the second. January's off to a good start for Carrick, who has three goals and an assist over seven games this month, which is already his best month of the season. The 32-year-old center is at four goals, 11 points (two shorthanded), 43 shots on net, 73 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 43 outings overall.