Sam Carrick News: Joining Buffalo in trade

Carrick was traded to the Sabres from the Rangers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The Sabres continue to stock up at the deadline and will boost their bottom six with a defensive center who can win faceoffs at a high rate. Carrick has struggled with the Rangers, posting just 10 points in 60 contests. He's added 86 hits, 53 PIM and 56 shots on net. Carrick won't move the needle in fantasy, but he can certainly help Buffalo's on-ice situation with his skill set.

