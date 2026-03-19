Sam Carrick News: Nets two goals in big win

Carrick scored twice on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Carrick has four goals and an assist over his seven games with the Sabres since he was dealt from the Rangers. The 34-year-old has provided stability at the faceoff dot, and he's chipped in some valuable depth scoring as well. For the season, he's at eight goals, seven assists, 66 shots on net, 97 hits, 33 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 67 appearances. Carrick's recent run of offense could put him on the radar in deeper fantasy formats.