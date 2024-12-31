Sam Carrick News: Offers assist
Carrick notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Carrick ended a seven-game slump when he assisted on Ryan Lindgren's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Carrick hasn't done much on offense this season, and it's been more difficult for him to contribute with the Rangers' lengthy team-wide struggles. The fourth-line center has seven points, 31 shots on net, 32 PIM, 61 hits and 21 blocked shots over 36 appearances this season.
