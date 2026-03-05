Sam Carrick News: Out for trade-related reasons
Carrick will miss Thursday's game against Toronto for roster-management reasons, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Carrick has four goals, 10 points, 53 PIM and 86 hits in 60 outings in 2025-26. If he isn't traded before Friday's deadline, then Carrick will probably draw back into the lineup Saturday versus New Jersey.
