Sam Carrick News: Posts assist in win

Carrick notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Carrick ended a six-game point drought with his helper on Jimmy Vesey's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Carrick has not been challenged for his role as the fourth-line center this year, but that's a spot that isn't likely to see him earn much offense. He has three points, 14 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances.