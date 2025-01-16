Sam Carrick News: Provides pair of assists

Carrick notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Carrick earned his second multi-point effort in a row and has earned three goals and three assists over eight outings in January. The 32-year-old has mostly been a fourth-liner this season, but his recent play is earning him more minutes than that role would typically see. For the season, the center has four goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on net, 76 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 44 contests.