Sam Carrick News: Puts away goal

Carrick scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Carrick scored for the first time since Opening Night. The 32-year-old center has added six assists, 32 shots on net, 64 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 38 appearances. He's earned four of his eight points over the last 12 games, but Carrick's limited role makes a sustained breakout on offense unlikely.