Sam Carrick News: Sets up lone goal in loss

Carrick registered a shorthanded assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The helper ended an 11-game slump for Carrick, though he has maintained steady usage as the Rangers' fourth-line center in that span. He set up Will Cuylle for the tally in the first period of Monday's defeat. Carrick has five points, 23 shots on net, 39 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 27 appearances, and it's unlikely he'll score enough to generate significant fantasy interest.