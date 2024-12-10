Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Carrick headshot

Sam Carrick News: Sets up lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Carrick registered a shorthanded assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The helper ended an 11-game slump for Carrick, though he has maintained steady usage as the Rangers' fourth-line center in that span. He set up Will Cuylle for the tally in the first period of Monday's defeat. Carrick has five points, 23 shots on net, 39 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 27 appearances, and it's unlikely he'll score enough to generate significant fantasy interest.

Sam Carrick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now