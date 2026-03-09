Sam Carrick News: Tallies in frantic third period

Carrick scored a goal on three shots, added five PIM, doled out three hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.

Carrick's goal in the third period kept the Sabres within striking distance, and they ultimately pulled off a comeback. This was the 34-year-old's second game with his new team, and he's already settled in as the fourth-line center. Carrick is up to five goals, 11 points, 60 shots on net, 91 hits, 58 PIM and 30 blocked shots through 62 appearances between the Sabres and the Rangers.