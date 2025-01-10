Sam Carrick News: Unlikely hero in overtime

Carrick scored the game-winning goal, fired three shots on net and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Carrick typically sees fourth-line minutes, but he had 15:01 of ice time Thursday, his second-highest total in a game this season. The center has three points over his last six outings, though it's unlikely he'll be able to sustain much offense over a long stretch. Overall, he has three goals -- including the first two game-winners of his career -- while adding six assists, 38 shots on net, 32 PIM and 72 hits through 41 appearances in 2024-25.