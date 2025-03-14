Sam Colangelo Injury: Not available Friday

Colangelo (upper body) will not play versus Nashville on Friday.

Colangelo was pointless in his last two games after going on a four-game goal-scoring streak in which he tallied five goals. The 23-year-old has six goals and one assist over 20 outings this season. He could return as early as Sunday in St. Louis. The Ducks recalled Nikita Nesterenko in a corresponding move and he could enter the lineup Friday.