Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Sam Colangelo headshot

Sam Colangelo Injury: Not available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Colangelo (upper body) will not play versus Nashville on Friday.

Colangelo was pointless in his last two games after going on a four-game goal-scoring streak in which he tallied five goals. The 23-year-old has six goals and one assist over 20 outings this season. He could return as early as Sunday in St. Louis. The Ducks recalled Nikita Nesterenko in a corresponding move and he could enter the lineup Friday.

Sam Colangelo
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now