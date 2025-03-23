Sam Colangelo Injury: Not playing Sunday

Colangelo will not be available for Sunday's home matchup versus Carolina, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Colangelo will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive contest, and it's unclear if he's close to returning. The 23-year-old was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games prior to getting hurt, but he's been productive with five goals and six points across seven appearances in March. Anaheim's next game is Wednesday against Boston.