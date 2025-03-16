Fantasy Hockey
Sam Colangelo headshot

Sam Colangelo Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Colangelo (upper body) won't play against St. Louis on Sunday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Colangelo will miss his second straight game. He has contributed six goals, one assist, 28 shots on net and 42 hits through 20 NHL appearances this season. Due to the absences of Colangelo and Ross Johnston (upper body), Nikita Nesterenko and Jansen Harkins will be in the lineup versus the Blues on Sunday.

Sam Colangelo
Anaheim Ducks

