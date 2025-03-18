Sam Colangelo Injury: Skips road trip

Colangelo (upper body) didn't travel with the Ducks for their two-game road trip, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Tuesday.

Colangelo has already missed a pair of games due to his upper-body issue and will now be sidelined for two more. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old winger was rolling offensively with five goals and one assist in his last six outings. With Colangelo and Ross Johnston both on the shelf, Nikita Nesterenko should get an extended look at the NHL level.