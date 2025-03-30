Sam Colangelo News: Cashes in on power play

Colangelo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Colangelo's first point in three games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The 23-year-old has resumed his third-line role as well as taking a spot on the second power-play unit, where he's emerged as a net-front presence. The winger is up to seven goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-4 rating across 23 appearances for the Ducks this year.