Sam Colangelo News: Deposits goal in loss

Colangelo scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

In a prior NHL stint this season, Colangelo was limited to 10 shots on net while failing to record a point over eight games. He suited up Thursday because Troy Terry (personal) remains in Anaheim following the birth of his second child. Colangelo has 12 shots, 16 hits and a minus-5 rating through nine appearances, and it's unlikely he'll emerge as a fantasy force even if he stays with the big club for a longer stretch.