Sam Colangelo News: Earns two points Tuesday

Colangelo scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Colangelo set up a Trevor Zegras goal early in the first period and then scored one of his own in the final minute of the frame. Those two forwards, along with Mason McTavish, combined for seven points and 15 shots on net in this game. Colangelo has three points over his last two outings and is up to eight goals, two assists, 32 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-3 rating through 24 appearances this season.