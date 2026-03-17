Sam Colangelo headshot

Sam Colangelo News: Grabs three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Colangelo scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Diego's 6-5 shootout win over Colorado on Tuesday.

Colangelo has three goals and five assists over his last eight games. He continues to be steady with 26 points over 39 outings in the AHL this season. Unless injuries pop up in Anaheim, Colangelo is likely to spend the rest of the campaign in San Diego.

Sam Colangelo
Anaheim Ducks
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