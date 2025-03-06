Sam Colangelo News: Scores again Wednesday

Colangelo scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

The Ducks' new-look third line cashed in again, with Colangelo burying the opening goal at 13:21 of the first period. The 23-year-old has three points over his last two games and appears to be settling in a little better during his third stint on the NHL roster this season. He's at four points, 21 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-4 rating across 16 NHL appearances in 2024-25.