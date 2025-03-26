Sam Colangelo News: Slated to return Wednesday

Colangelo (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Colangelo has missed the last five games due to an upper-body injury, but he should be back in action at home Wednesday. Over 20 appearances with the Ducks this year, he's logged six goals, an assist, 42 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:39 of ice time.