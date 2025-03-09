Sam Colangelo News: Two more goals in win

Colangelo scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Colangelo is up to five goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. His first goal was another from close range late in the first period to open the scoring, and he added an empty-netter in the third after an early and aggressive pull of goalie Marcus Hogberg by head coach Patrick Roy when the Islanders were down 3-0. Fantasy managers should at least be taking notice of Colangelo's hot stretch. He has a willingness to go to the tough areas at the net front, and that's leading to him cashing in regularly on a line with Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier.