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Sam Dickinson News: Playing regularly, quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Dickinson's point drought reached six games in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dickinson has played in every game since the Olympic break, but he has just three assists with a minus-4 rating over 16 outings in that span. He's added 23 shots on net, 21 hits and 19 blocked shots, setting the foundation for a career that should be full of well-rounded production as a future top-pairing option. He's earned 12 points, 65 shots on net, 63 hits, 60 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 61 appearances as a rookie this year.

Sam Dickinson
San Jose Sharks
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