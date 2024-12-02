Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sam Lafferty headshot

Sam Lafferty Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Lafferty (lower body) didn't practice Monday and is week-to-week, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Lafferty sat out Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders after being injured in Friday's 4-3 overtime defeat versus Vancouver. He has earned one goal, 13 shots on net and 27 hits through 22 appearances this season. During Lafferty's absence, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Tyson Kozak could see playing time in the bottom six.

Sam Lafferty
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now